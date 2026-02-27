SOS LOGistica, self-defeating to allocate only 10% of the 590 million for road transport to zero-emission vehicles
Texts: talking today about a heavy BEV market that "takes off" remains a mirage
Roma/Milano
February 27, 2026
SOS LOGistica ETS, Association for Sustainable Logistics, has
expressed strong concern about the approach of the decree
MIT-MEF interministerial meeting that regulates the use of the
Mobility Fund 2027-2031 of 590 million euros for the
renewal of the road haulage vehicle fleet. The association has
noted that, according to industry sources, the
planned allocation concentrates most of the resources on
Traditional or transitional technologies: 60% on Euro VI Step diesel
E, 10% on electricity and hydrogen, 10% on methane/LNG, as well as quotas for
trailers/semi-trailers and other categories. In addition, the distribution
time frame of the Fund is "stepped" and places a
significant share of resources after 2028, reducing the impact
on the market and the ability to activate investments
today blocked.
SOS LOGistica pointed out that the measure comes in
a context that makes the change no longer postponed, with
the latest report from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association
(ACEA) which highlights how Italy has a commercial fleet
very numerous - in 2024 there were 4,642,832 in circulation
light commercial vehicles (vans), 988,165 trucks (>3.5 t) and
101,303 buses - but, above all, from a very old fleet:
the average age in Italy is 15.0 years for vans,
19.8 years for trucks and 13.9 years for buses. In a country with
already very high mobility pressure (Italy:
701 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, the highest density
in the EU; and 97 commercial vehicles and buses per 1,000 inhabitants
against an EU average of 85) - underlined SOS LOGistica - a
renewal of the fleet that really favors efficient technologies and
clean water is a direct lever to reduce consumption, emissions,
noise and operating costs.
"With this structure - denounced the president of SOS
LOGistica, Daniele Testi - the decree can unlock some
project on stand-by, but does not support structured change,
well-founded and long-lasting. Even if the entire 10% stake were really
oriented towards zero-emission heavy goods, today we are talking about a market
Heavy BEV that "takes off" remains a mirage: we need
Stronger, more certain and faster signals".
The association highlighted that pushing the adoption of
Battery Electric Vehicles, and more generally
the electrification and digitization of the vehicle, means
preparing companies for transitions already in place in the models
operational: energy management, advanced telematics, Advanced Driver
Assistance Systems increasingly present, planning
up to the future driving trajectories
assisted/automated. According to SOS LOGistica, "postponing
This step, or limiting it to marginal shares, risks leaving
many Italian companies out of time with respect to technologies that
are maturing rapidly and will be decisive for
productivity and competitiveness".
SOS Logistics ETS therefore called for a quick discussion with the
Ministries of Infrastructure and Transport and Economy and
to improve the effectiveness of the measure and
maximize the public return on investment. The proposals
of the association are to significantly increase the share of
zero emissions, bringing it well beyond the current 10% and providing for a
progressive path year on year, to make the quotas flexible
between technologies, avoiding "silos" that risk
leave resources unused (or to finance non-sustainable solutions)
aligned with decarbonisation objectives), to bring forward a
resources because the transition is decided in the
2026-2028, not only in 2030-2031, and to combine the contributions
vehicle a coherent plan on infrastructure and the network (charging in
storage and corridor), to reduce the perceived risk to
operators and accelerate the bankability of projects. In addition,
According to the association, it is necessary to direct incentives
to the real rejuvenation of the park (in line with the evidence
ACEA), rewarding more substitutions that generate the maximum
leap in efficiency, safety and local impacts, introduce a
"complete project" bonus linked to the
recharge in the depot (and digitization) and reward the
replacement that maximizes efficiency and environmental benefits,
introducing increasing bonus coefficients linked to the
scrapping older, high-impact vehicles
(age/emission standard), the share of energy
renewable energy used for recharging (self-consumption or contracts with
guarantees of origin), and the adoption of security and
driver assistance (ADAS) and advanced telematics.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher