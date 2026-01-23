In the last quarter of 2025, container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles dropped by -10.6%
In the full year, a decrease of -0.6% was recorded
Los Angeles
January 23, 2026
In 2025, the Port of Los Angeles handled a traffic of
container equal to 10.24 million TEUs, a volume that represents a
decrease of -0.6% on the previous year and is the third most
ever built by the Californian airport being
lower only than the record of 10.68 million TEUs handled in the
2021 and 10.30 million TEUs totaled in 2024. Last year
the flow of full containers on landing decreased by
-0.7% having been equal to 5.32 million TEUs, decrease
focused in the second half of 2025 and linked to
mainly the decision of importers to advance
the arrival of their goods in view of the application of duties
announced last April by US President Donald Trump.
The flow of full containers at boarding is also decreasing
amounted to 1.43 million TEUs (-4.3%). Traffic in
full containers, on the other hand, grew by +1.7% to 3.51 million
of TEU.
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, containerized traffic
recorded a sharp decrease of -10.6% on the same
period of the previous year, having amounted to 2.42 million
TEUs, of which 1.26 million full TEUs on landing (-8.8%), 345 thousand
full TEUs at boarding (-3.3%) and 829 thousand empty TEUs (-14.6%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher