ICS, ECSA and ASA concerned about the safety of seafarers in the Middle East

In the context of the growing state of conflict in the region
triggered by Saturday's attacks by the United States and
against Iran, and in particular the situation in the
Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding region, the three associations
International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), European
Shipowners - ESCA and Asian Shipowner's Association (ASA) have
expressed concern for the well-being of seafarers and civilians
affected. "We are deeply concerned - they underlined
today in a note - on learning of the attacks on seafarers and
of the tragic loss of life. Our thoughts are turned
to the families of those affected. All parties must adopt
all necessary measures to safeguard the safety of
seafarers who are simply doing their job and
are found, through no fault of their own, in a situation of high
instability. This is a rapidly evolving situation
and unpredictable. It is crucial that the entire industry
rely only on verified information from
reliable".
"We strongly urge all ships
operating in the region - concluded ICS, ECSA and ASA -
conduct thorough risk assessments and maintain the
in line with the latest BMP (Best
Management Practices) on maritime safety. The
ship operators must continue to monitor and act on the basis of
to the updates published by official state channels".