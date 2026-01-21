Decio Lucano, doyen of journalists who deal with shipping, has died

Decio Lucano died at the age of 86,
a professional of reference in the restricted world of journalists
who deal with shipping, with a career that has been
unraveled before, from 1965 to 1987, founding and directing the monthly
"Vita e Mare" and then, from 1969 to 2007, founding and
directing the monthly magazine "Technologies and Transport for the Sea
Naval Automation - TTM". In the meantime and after he founded
together with Alberto Cameli the annual San Giorgio award for
nautical graduates and shipping personalities, has
He has collaborated with various newspapers, he has been involved in training
and he wrote books.
In our meetings, before when written journalism
was exclusively paper, and then, when it also became
digital, with the always courteous Decio we discussed
the other on this evolution of the profession and the
communication. Reluctant to be the first to deal with an innovation that has
alarm and perplexity in many and still continues to
worry about its vastness, in which it seems impossible to
to orient myself, I was certain that Decius would also be able to navigate in
this sea that, for someone like me who has been sailing it for thirty years, appears
more and more infinite. And so it was with his
electronic sheet "DL News", circulated since 2008, with which
has continued to deal with the sea at 360 degrees, and therefore also with
culture, history, economy, innovation. In short, of past and future,
because for those who have things to say, like Decius, it is not
certainly the means to curb the intentions.
Bruno Bellio