Norovirus outbreak on a second Holland America Line cruise ship

After the norovirus outbreak identified on board the ship
Rotterdam
during the New Year's Eve cruise departing from
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which has been notified to the US
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and which affected 85 out of the
2,593 passengers and nine of the 1,005 crew members, on
another ship of the Holland America Line cruise line
a spread of the virus has occurred. Yesterday, in fact, in the
port of Hong Kong has arrived the Westerdam
which on Friday
had notified the port health section of the Centre for
Hong Kong Health Protection that some passengers and members
of the crew were suspected of having contracted the Norovirus.
CHP staff, including medical and nursing staff, are
boarded the cruise ship to conduct investigations
epidemiological and environmental assessments, as well as for
inspect the environment and assess food hygiene. In addition, the
CHP has set up a temporary medical post at the Terminal
Kai Tak Cruises to Carry Out Health Assessments of
passengers and has instructed the cruise line to carry out
thorough cleaning and disinfection of the ship after the disembarkation of the
passengers that took place yesterday.
The epidemiological investigation identified 76 individuals (38
men and 38 women, aged between 24 and 92 years) who
have developed symptoms of acute gastroenteritis, including vomiting,
diarrhea and fever. Of these, 65 were passengers and the remaining 11
crew members. The CHP said the first two
passengers who fell ill boarded the ship from
cruise to Japan on February 15 and developed symptoms
same day. Subsequently, other individuals were affected.
The vast majority of patients experienced mild symptoms
and yesterday, when the ship arrived in Hong Kong, only three
individuals still had mild symptoms and did not require
hospitalization. After the cruise ship was
subjected to thorough environmental cleaning and disinfection and that the
hygienic conditions on board were considered satisfactory, the
passengers and crew are allowed to board and
In the evening, the ship left Hong Kong for the Philippines.
During the cruise, the Westerdam made a stopover in
several ports in Japan, Busan in Korea and Shanghai in China.