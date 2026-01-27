The members of the Ravenna Sea Resource Partnership Body have been appointed

The president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Adriatico Centro Settentrionale (Central Northern Adriatic), Francesco Benevolo, has signed
the act of appointment of the members of the Partnership Body of the
sea resource, the advisory body composed of a representative for
each of the categories of shipowners, industrialists, operators of
referred to in Articles 16 and 18 of Law 84/94, freight forwarders,
intermodal logistics operators, railway operators, agents and
shipping agents, hauliers,
companies and operators in tourism and commerce operating in the
port of Ravenna.
The members were designated by their respective
national trade organisations,
and by the Central Committee of the Register of Road Hauliers.
The Partnership Body of the Port Authority of Ravenna includes
also the president of the institution, who chairs it, and Maurizio Tattoli,
Maritime Director of Emilia-Romagna and Commander of the
Harbour Master's Office – Ravenna Coast Guard, in whose
jurisdiction falls within the port of call.
The Body will meet for the first time on 4
February and will remain in office for four years.