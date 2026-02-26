Fincantieri-Navantia agreement to jointly coordinate and execute the European Patrol Corvette project

The Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri and the builder
Navantia have signed a memorandum of
understanding to jointly coordinate and execute the project
European Patrol Corvette (EPC). The European corvette EPC is part of the
PESCO framework, one of the most important European defence initiatives
ambitious projects, and is supported by the European Defence Fund
(European Defence Fund - EDF), through the Multi Mission programme
Patrol Corvette (MMPC). The aim of the project is to conceive and
develop a modular, multi-role and interoperable corvette,
led by Italy, Spain, France and Greece, with the involvement of
of 46 companies from 12 countries.
The program is currently in Call 1, approved
EDF in the 2021 call. This phase aims to obtain a project
certified and to create a prototype platform for each
of the two versions provided: Full Combat Multipurpose (version from
combat) and Long Range Multipurpose (patrol). In the
Call 2023, EDF has allocated €154 million for the
EPC (Call 2), dedicated to the design and
at the start of prototyping.
With the agreement, Fincantieri and Navantia undertake to manage and
jointly execute the programme through a joint venture that
will be open to the participation of the other partners of the
project. In addition, the two companies will drive the advancement
of the program by collaborating in the design of the Full version
Combat Multipurpose of the EPC and will jointly evaluate
export opportunities to other European partners. The
The establishment of the joint venture will be subject to the
improvement of the contractual documentation and the
fulfilment of the conditions precedent of practice.
"This agreement - underlined the administrator
delegate and general manager of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero -
represents a decisive step in the EPC programme, a project that
embodies the spirit of cooperation and technological excellence
European Championships. By joining forces with Navantia, we are not only responding to the
needs of our Marinas, but we are laying the foundations for a new
standards in European maritime defence. The EPC is more
of a ship: it is a strategic platform for
interoperability, innovation and security, capable of
strengthening Europe's operational capabilities in its
complex. Our joint venture testifies to the ability to
to promote progress and cohesion, transforming the
vision in concrete solutions for the future of European defence".
"The industry - said the president of Navantia,
Ricardo Domínguez - plays a key role in the
construction of European defence. Through our
collaboration, Navantia and Fincantieri are giving a boost
to Europe's defence capabilities. We will work
Together to define a new class of multi-role corvettes
innovative, interoperable and secure from an IT point of view,
that meet the requirements not only of the Spanish Navy and
of the Italian one, but also of other European navies".