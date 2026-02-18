Costamare secures revenues of 940 million dollars from the rental of 12 container ships

Monaco's Costamare ended its 2025 financial year with
revenues of $877.9 million, down
-1.2% year-on-year, of which $846.7 million in
Time Charter base revenues (-2.1%). Operating profit is
amounted to €456.2 million (-6.8%) and net profit to €369.0 million
dollars (+16.6%). These results take into account the effect of the
Spin-off of maritime transport activities
of dry bulk that was completed on 6
May and on the basis of which they were classified as activities
discontinued operations
(
of 27
February
2025).
On the occasion of today's announcement of its annual results, the
company, which has a fleet of 69 container ships rented,
announced that it has set new contracts for total revenues
equal to approximately $940 million from the lease of five
14,400 TEU container holder for a minimum period of eight years,
four ships of 5,000 TEUs, two of 9,400 TEUs and one of 4,200 TEUs
TEU for a period of about three years.