Shipping companies are urging additional incentives to accelerate the restoration of transits in the Suez Canal

"Conditions are now highly favourable for the return of
all shipping companies, given the positive indicators that
encourage the resumption of navigation through one of the most
important international shipping routes, the Bab Strait
el-Mandeb and the Suez Canal, considered the optimal route for
support global trade between East and West". It has
underlined yesterday Admiral Osama Rabie, president of the Authority
of the Suez Canal, during a meeting with representatives of the
of 20 shipping companies and shipping agencies. Rabie has
highlighted that last October's peace summit in Sharm
El-Sheikh managed to restore security and
stability in the region and to send reassuring messages
to the global maritime community on freedom
of navigation in the Red Sea and in the Bab el-Mandeb region.
Rabie specified that this restoration of trust has been
found in the statistics of ship traffic in the canal during
the first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, which was
concluded on 31 December and in which it was recorded
an increase of +5.8% in the number of ships in transit, a growth of
of +16% in tonnage and an increase of +18.5% in revenues
generated by transits compared to the first half of the year
previous tax system. In addition, the president of the Suez Canal
Authority (SCA) added that a further breakthrough is
imminent given that several major shipping companies
are making test transits in the channel after the
stabilisation of the situation in the Red Sea region and given
whereas there is no sustainable alternative to the Suez Canal in
consideration of the high costs of transit through the Cape
of Good Hope. A restoration of transits through Suez -
underlined - is inevitable, even if variations and
logistical arrangements to divert travel may require
of time.
Finally, recalling that in order to stimulate the resumption of transits
in the Egyptian channel, the SCA has already introduced incentives, including
including one offering a 15% discount for container ships
with a tonnage of at least 130,000 tons both loaded and empty,
announced that the Egyptian Authority is currently evaluating the
possibility of providing additional measures and incentives for
some other types of ships.
Among the speeches of the representatives of maritime operators,
Amr El Shafei, Chief Operating Officer for Egypt and Sudan of the
French group CMA CGM, suggested evaluating the possibility of
to offer additional incentives linked to the number of ships in transit,
to encourage shipping companies to restore more
substantial volumes of traffic through the channel. Others too
shipping companies, including ONE and the
MSC, called for the introduction of further incentives for
encourage the resumption of transits in the canal, while Aziz Nabil
of the shipping agency Inchcape Shipping Services said the
the need to reduce insurance premiums for ships in
transit through the Red Sea region in order to encourage the
return of the main shipping companies and supported
also the proposal to offer incentives linked to the number of ships for
accelerate the return of companies.