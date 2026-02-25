PSA announces a billion-dollar investment plan in the port of Genoa

In Singapore, the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Occidentale has signed with the Singaporean terminal group
PSA International and its Italian subsidiary PSA Italy an agreement
which provides for an investment of one billion euros by the company
dollars to strengthen the competitiveness of the port of Genoa,
where it manages the two container terminals PSA Genova Pra' and PSA SECH, and
of the national logistics system, focusing on innovation
environmental sustainability and efficiency
operational.
In particular, the agreement, signed by the president of the
port manager, Matteo Paroli, and the CEO of PSA
Italy, Roberto Ferrari, in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, and the Group CEO of PSA
International, NGO Kim Pong, launches a first phase of investments
focused on technology implementation and adaptation
of the PSA Genova Pra' terminal, with particular attention to the
reference to the introduction of Automated Stacking Cranes (ASC) and
advanced technological systems: the interventions will make it possible to
increase container handling capacity,
optimize logistics flows and accommodate large ships without
operational limitations, also thanks to the activities of
dredging planned. The project involves the use of
Fully electric, with zero impact in terms of emissions
acoustic and CO2 standards for the handling of goods, in
with national and European ecological transition objectives.
In addition, the agreement provides for a reorganization of the operational areas
of the terminal, through the harmonization of concessions
and the redefinition of truck logistics with
the advancement of the port gate and the creation of new
buffers, as well as the consolidation of functional spaces
the optimization of traffic flows.
Paroli specified that "the agreement also defines a
a renewed framework in relations between the Authority and operators,
overcoming a prolonged phase of complexity that had
generated inevitable uncertainties". The reference is to
that the company renounces to continue the appeals and ongoing lawsuits,
including evidently those concerning the concession for the
Genoa Port Terminal of the Spinelli group and the German Hapag-Lloyd.