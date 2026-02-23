The digital registry of maritime workers and the digital navigation logbook are law

The board of the National Maritime Fund (FNM) has announced that
the digital registry of seafarers and the
digital navigation are law following the promulgation of the
Decree-Law 19/2026 which, in Article 11, establishes AGEMAR
(the National Digital Registry of Seafarers, aimed at the
Digital and interoperable management of career data
qualifications, embarkations and qualifications, and
seafarers' certifications) and initiates the process
for the digitization of the navigation logbook.
"The digitization of these processes - underlined
the president of the National Maritime Fund, Angelo D'Amato - is
A historic result that places the Italian flag at the level of the
most advanced world flags. The path stems from a
our shared planning with Confitarma and Assarmatori,
developed together with Formare and Oltremare and proposed to the director
general of MIT, Patrizia Scarchilli, in 2025".
The National Maritime Fund explained that the path is
was emphasized during the conference organized by the Committee
of Maritime Labour in Procida last summer, and had a
concrete acceleration thanks to the synergy between the president of the
Transport Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Salvatore Deidda, and the Directorate
General of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport who
have started an active dialogue with the Department for
Digital Transformation of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers,
using PNRR funds. The Fund and the employers' associations, in
sharing with the trade unions, have supported the
administrations in the construction of the standard up to the result
published in "Official Gazette" a few days ago.
"We will guarantee - assured the FNM prosecutor,
Alessandro Ferrari - maximum collaboration with the MIT structure
for this innovative step forward to be achieved,
making ourselves available from now on also for operational management
together with Confitarma and Assarmatori, with the aim of making
available to companies and workers this tool of
simplification that will make it even easier for
Italian shipping companies and shipping companies".