In 2025, cruise traffic in the port of Genoa grew by +6.5%

In 2025, passenger traffic in the port of Genoa is
result in line with that of the previous year, having been
almost 3.9 million people, with a slight increase of +0.4% on the previous year.
2024. Stazioni Marittime Spa, the company that manages this
traffic flow in the port, highlighting that in 2025
This flow was second only to the historical record of the
2023, announced that last year in the
cruises 334 ship calls were recorded with 1,630,593
cruise passengers (+6.5%), of which 620,195 as home ports (+3.4%) and
1,010,398 in transit (+8.5%). The company specified that in 2025
the presence of MSCs was important and in the majority
Cruises that brought 234 calls to the Genoese terminals with over
1.23 million passengers, reaffirming traffic leadership
Cruises in the port. The numbers recorded by
Costa Cruises which called the port of Genoa weekly with
a ship for the entire season and has made several cruises
in the autumn season, bringing a total of 52 calls in 2025 and
of about 332 thousand passengers (+5 calls and + 17 thousand pax compared to the previous year).
2024). Stazioni Marittime also emphasized the presence for the
first time in the port of Genoa of the Explora Journeys company,
MSC Group is a new brand of the MSC Group that operates in the luxury segment of the
cruise market, with the ships Explora I
and Explora II
which in 2025 made a total of six stopovers in Genoa
handling about 5 thousand passengers. It is also always important to
presence in Genoa of Princess Cruises which with 10 stopovers has
handled over 40 thousand passengers
Last year, however, traffic in the segment fell
of ferries which totalled 2,253,330 passengers (-3.6%),
840,981 cars (-2.2%), 64,182 motorcycles (-3.1%) and 1,828,293 linear meters
of commercial rolling stock traffic (-4.1%). Stazioni Marittime has
specified that in 2025 Sicily and North Africa will have
recorded increases in traffic, while Sardinia and Corsica
closed down compared to 2024.
The terminal company, which is owned by the
MSC group (50.10% of the capital), by the Italian System Authority
Western Ligurian Sea Port (21.85%), by Costa Cruises
(13.28%), Moby (7.33%), the Municipality of Genoa (5.0%) and Tirrenia
(2.44%), predicts that in 2026 ferry traffic will be
substantially in line with that of 2025, while at the moment for
cruise traffic about 320 calls are scheduled with
about 1.6 million cruise passengers, of which 600 thousand as home ports and a
million in transit. In particular, MSC will confirm its
role of major operator in Genoa, bringing about 1.3 million
cruise passengers with 241 stopovers. Costa Cruises will continue to
guarantee its presence in Genoa with Costa's 40 stopovers
Tuscany that will bring a total of about 300 thousand
passengers. Princess Cruises will make two more calls
(12 overall) compared to 2025, equal to about 50 thousand passengers.