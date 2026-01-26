The Federación de Estibadores Portuarios Argentinos threatens a strike in national ports

The Federación de Estibadores Portuarios Argentinos
(FEPA), the Argentine dockers' union federation, has
announced today a state of alert and the possible launch of a
strike in all national ports in support of the workers of the
Syndicate Unidos Portuarios Argentinos (SUPA) of the port of
Concepción del Uruguay who - denounced the FEPA - are
threatened by the Uruguayan company Urcel SA, active in the
in the maritime, port and logistics sectors, to leave them without
work. The union federation accused the company of having
started the recruitment of workers from other locations with the
the purpose of removing the local dockers.