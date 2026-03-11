The US is preparing to attack Iranian ports

The U.S. Central Command issued a notice today in which it
urge civilians in Iran to immediately avoid all
port facilities in which Iranian naval forces operate,
Communication suggesting an upcoming U.S. attack on
these ports. In the communication, Centcom highlighted that the
Iranian regime is using civilian ports used for traffic
maritime trade along the Strait of Hormuz by positioning ships
and military equipment to conduct operations that threaten the
international maritime traffic and - specifying that this
puts the lives of innocent people at risk, the command
warned that "civilian ports used for
military purposes lose their protected status and become objectives
legitimate military personnel under international law".
Centcom has also invited "port workers, staff
and the crews of Iranian commercial ships in
avoid Iranian ships and military equipment".
That an American attack on these ports is imminent seems to reveal it
Centcom itself who, specifying that, "even if the forces
U.S. armies cannot guarantee the safety of civilians
in or near the facilities used by the
Iranian regime for military purposes", assured that "the
American forces will continue to take every possible precaution
to minimize damage to civilians."
Meanwhile, today the Omani port of Salalah has suffered a
drone attack that damaged some tanks but did not
caused injuries among the people present in the airport.