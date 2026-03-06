Global Ports Holding's cruise terminals record traffic

In the period October-December 2025, the cruise terminals of the
Global Ports Holding (GPH) company of the Turkish Global Group
Investment Holdings (GIH) saw record traffic of
4.82 million passengers, with an increase of +3.3% on the same
quarter of 2024. Only volumes decreased
traffic in terminals in the western Mediterranean and
Atlantic flights totaling 1.38 million passengers
(-15,8%). On the other hand, the number of cruise passengers in the terminals in the
Americas (2.72 million pax, +14.8%), in the central Mediterranean
(434 thousand pax, +8.8%) and in the Eastern Mediterranean (276 thousand pax,
+6,4%).
In the whole of 2025, the total traffic was equal to
new all-time record of 18.1 million passengers (+8.5% on the year
previous), with a -10.2% drop in passengers in the terminals of the
Western Mediterranean and Atlantic (4.5 million pax) and new
historic peaks in terminals in the Americas (9.3 million pax,
+16.2%), in the Central Mediterranean (2.4 million pax, +18.2%) and
in the Eastern Mediterranean (1.7 million pax, +15.6%) to which
add 73 thousand passengers in terminals in other regions (+53.1%).
The Turkish group has announced that in the whole of 2025 revenues
generated by port terminals marked an increase of +10%
rising to 12.2 billion Turkish lira (239 million euros).
EBITDA was 7.9 billion Turkish lira (+13%).