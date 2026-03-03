Public notice from the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea to select the new secretary general

«The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern will proceed with the acquisition of events
of interest to those interested in covering the
role of the secretary general of the entity". He announced it
yesterday the president of the Port Authority, Davide Gariglio, to the members of the
Management Committee of the institution established for the first time with the
participation of its members: the Maritime Director of the
Tuscany, Admiral Giovanni Canu, Nerio Busdraghi in
representation of the Municipality of Livorno and Carlo Torlai in
representation of the Municipality of Piombino.
The president specified that he wanted to proceed along the lines
of what has been done in the recent past by the Ministry of Agriculture,
Infrastructure and Transport on the occasion of the renewal of the bodies
of five Port System Authorities. Gariglio
specified that the notice is not of an insolvency nature and that it is not
no selection procedure is envisaged. It will therefore not be
published any ranking, nor will it be made public
the list of those who have submitted their curriculum vitae.
During the meeting, another
Agenda item:A notice on the adoption
of Ordinance No. 1 of 2026 with which the Port Authority
updated, adapting it to the provisions of the decree
202 of 2022, the Regulations for the exercise of
port operations and services, the administration of the
and the provision of temporary work in the
ports of the entity.