In 2025, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by +0.8%

After a recovery in traffic recorded in the first half of the year,
of 2025, in the second half of the year the volume of goods
from the port of Taranto has returned to decline with a
last quarter which was closed with a total of 2.66
million tons of cargo, with a decrease of -22.6% on the
same quarter of 2024. With the exception of liquid bulk cargo, which,
with 1.18 million tonnes (+5.1%), recorded a further
increase, albeit smaller than in previous periods,
in the October-December quarter of 2025,
Decrease in both dry bulk cargo with 1.06 million tons
(-41.9%) and containerized goods with 7 thousand tons (-2.4%)
and other miscellaneous goods with 410 thousand tons (-14.0%).
In the whole of 2025, the total traffic of goods marked
a slight increase of +0.8% on the previous year, having amounted to
to 12.20 million tons. Growth in bulk volumes
and other miscellaneous goods rose by +7.9% and
by +17.3% to 4.48 million tonnes and 2.05 million tonnes
was almost entirely offset by the contraction in
volumes of dry bulk cargo, amounting to 5.58 million tons (-7.7%),
and goods in containers, which totaled 80 thousand tons
(-46.0%) with a container handling of 9,374 TEUs
(-41,8%).