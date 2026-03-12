DP World reported record annual operating and economic results

Last year, the port terminals of the DP World group in Dubai
handled a record container traffic of almost 93.4
million TEUs, with an increase of +5.8% on 2024. The new peak
history of activity has been achieved thanks to new
record volumes handled in all regions of the world where the
Middle Eastern group is present: in Asia and the Pacific the
traffic was 44.7 million TEUs (+3.0%); in the
In the Americas and Australia, more than 14.1 million vehicles were handled
TEU (+8.6%); in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, traffic is
34.5 million TEUs (+8.3%), of which 15.5 million TEUs
movements in the United Arab Emirates (+0.1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, total traffic was
23.9 million TEUs, a volume that is the most
high for this time of year and represents a
An increase of +4.2% over the same period of the previous year.
New all-time records were set in the quarter
with regard to traffic handled in the Americas and Australia
and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, which were equal
respectively to 3.7 million TEUs (+8.3%) and 8.8 million TEUs
(+5.1%), while in Asia and the Pacific 11.4 were handled
million TEUs (+2.3%), a volume that is the second largest
high as always.
The 2025 annual report also shows values of the main
income statement items that are the highest ever. I
revenues amounted to $24.4 billion, up
+22.0% on 2024. Adjusted Ebitda was
operating profit of €6.4 billion (+18.0%), operating profit of €4.1 billion
(+21.1%) and net income of almost $2.0 billion (+32.2%).
In the port terminals segment alone, total
revenues of €9.3 billion (+20.3%), adjusted EBITDA of €4.6 billion
billion (+16.8%) and profit after tax of 2.8 billion
(+24,1%). The group's logistics activities, including those
in the special economic zones, recorded revenues of 10.5
billion (+28.1%), Adjusted EBITDA of 1.5 billion (+29.4%) and
a profit after tax of 491 million (+40.5%). Services
seafarers operated by the group totalled revenues of 4.6
billion (+12.9%), adjusted EBITDA of 1.1 billion (+14.7%) and
profit after tax of $416 million (+45.2%).