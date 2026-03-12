The resumption of naval traffic through Suez does not seem to be affected by the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz
If in January ships increased by +1.9%, subsequently the growth in the canal was more sustained. Seizure of war material in the port of Genoa
Il Cairo/Southampton/Washington/Genova
March 12, 2026
While the escalation of the situation of belligerence that
opposes the US and Israel to Iran in place since last February 28
it has almost eliminated maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,
where the attacks on the ships in the area follow one another, the
new state of crisis that has occurred in the Middle East,
which involved many nations in the region, does not seem to have had
so far a significant impact on ship traffic in the
Suez which for some months has recorded clear signs of recovery
after the route that crosses the Egyptian waterway had been
abandoned by many shipping companies worldwide due to the
attacks by Yemeni Houthi militias against ships in transit
in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea that began at the end of 2023.
In January 2026, in fact, the growth of
transits of ships through Suez, although the positive trend has
significantly attenuated compared to the previous two months, so much so that
look almost exhausted. With 1,066 ships transited - announced the
Suez Canal Authority - last January traffic in the canal
marked a slight increase of +1.9% on January 2025. Transits
tankers were 421 (+14.1%) and those of units
other types of naval vehicles 645 (-4.7%).
If official data reveal a weakening of growth at
January, unofficial data indicate a new
Sustained increase in traffic in the canal, with about 1,075 transits
which would represent an increase of +24.4% over February 2014.
last year. Moreover, after the new outbreak of hostilities
in the region of February 28, in the first 11 days of the current month
the Suez Canal would have been crossed by a total of 441
ships, with an increase of +19.5% over the same period in March 2025,
of which 204 ships transited southbound (+7.4%) and 237 northbound
(+32,4%).
Meanwhile, today the British United Kingdom Maritime Trade
Operations (UKMTO) has announced that it has been notified of a
new accident occurred 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali,
in the United Arab Emirates, where a container ship was
hit by a bullet that caused a small fire in
but did not cause any damage to the crew.
The repetition of attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz has
forced shipping companies to avoid the area and
introduce changes to its maritime services, and
increases in tariffs to cover the new costs determined by the
state of crisis in the region. In this regard, the federal agency
The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has determined that
as well as other tariffs and provisions implemented
by maritime common carriers as a result of transport threats
maritime trade in the Strait of Hormuz and in the waters
neighboring countries do not violate the U.S. Shipping Act, which requires them to
Allow at least 30 days between publication and date of entry
in force of a change to tariffs leading to an increase in
costs for freight forwarders, but which, in Article 46, provides for a
Procedure by which a common carrier can
submit a request for a Special Permit demonstrating a
valid reason to reduce this waiting period by 30
days, which must be approved by the FMC.
Meanwhile, if for several months the scenarios of
war, the licit and illicit trafficking of
war material that takes place mostly by sea and
then through the ports. As a result, they follow one another in the airports
seizures of exported arms and ammunition and
illegally imported. In Italy, the recent blocking of a shipment of
ammunition and detonators in the port of Ancona, followed by the
discovery of containers in the port of Genoa of a cargo of more than
50 tons of tactical equipment and armament for a
estimated value of about six million euros. The operation, announced
today it is conducted jointly in the airport of the Ligurian capital by
officials of the Customs and Monopolies Agency of Genoa and
financiers of the Provincial Command of Genoa, has made it possible to
discover more than 1,000 jackets inside containers
bulletproof helmets, 700 ballistic helmets and numerous uniforms from
combat with chemical infiltration protection. The material
was seized because it was introduced into Italy without
the necessary prior communication to the Prefecture, which is mandatory
when it comes to military equipment, even if only in
transit. For these violations, the authorities have been reported
judicial court of Genoa three subjects: two Italian citizens, including
a Genoese, and a foreign citizen.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher