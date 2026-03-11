Two additional new Medium Range 2 tankers for d'Amico Tankers

d'Amico International Shipping (DIS), through its
operating subsidiary of Amico Tankers, has exercised options of
purchase with the Chinese shipyard Jiangsu New Yangzi
Shipbuilding Co. related to two additional new Medium tankers
Range 2 of 50,000 deadweight tons at a price of 45.4
million dollars each. It is expected that these two new
ships will be delivered to d'Amico Tankers in August and
October 2029. By exercising these options early,
d'Amico Tankers also got from YZJ, options for two more
MR2, with the same specifications and at a slightly higher price
compared to the other ships ordered, to be operated by 31 March
2026.
To date, the DIS fleet includes 29 double-hulled tankers
(MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 27 owned and two owned
bareboat charter), with an average age of 9.6 years.