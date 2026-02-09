The largest container ship ever has arrived in the port of Trieste

Yesterday the MSC Diana
arrived in the port of Trieste
which, with a load capacity of approximately 19,000 TEUs and with
a length of 400 meters and a width of 59, it is the most
large container ship that never arrived in the Julian port. The
The ship is operated by the MSC Group as part of the
Dragon line calling at the ports of Busan, Ningbo, Shanghai,
Nansha, Yantian, Singapore, Trieste, Gioia Tauro, Genoa, La Spezia,
Sines, New York, Boston, Norfolk, Charleston, Freeport and Grand
Bahama.
In the port of Trieste, the handling of
about 4,200 containers embarked and disembarked from the MSC Diana which
it is scheduled to leave on Thursday for Gioia Tauro. After
the MSC Diana is expected at Pier VII in the port of Trieste
an additional ship of about 370 meters in length, while
later the MSC New York will arrive, with
similar size to the MSC Diana.