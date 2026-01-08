Intesa Sanpaolo is financing the construction of three PCTCs for Grimaldi Euromed.

The Intesa Sanpaolo banking institution, through the IMI division
Corporate & Investment Banking, has concluded a loan from
€162.3 million for Grimaldi Euromed, a company
of the Grimaldi shipowning group, aimed at the acquisition of three
Next generation Pure Car & Truck Carrier (PCTC) ships
called Greater Egypt
, Greater Pacific
and Greater
Oceania
which is expected to be taken delivery during the
2026.
The three ships are part of the 17 new PCTC ships in the capacity
of 9,800 CEU ordered by the Italian shipping group between 2022 and
2023, for a total investment of over 1.6 billion
dollars.