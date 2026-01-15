Ignazio Messina & C. has acquired the entire control of Thermocar

The Genoese group Ignazio Messina & C. has acquired the
total control of the fellow citizen Thermocar, a company that
operates in the logistics sector of refrigerated containers at temperature
controlled. The deed of sale of 100% of Thermocar shares
among the sellers Adriana and Federico Puccetti and the group
shipping and logistics has been perfected in the days
at the Bonelli Erede studio in Genoa. The Puccetti brothers
will continue to be involved in the management of the Thermocar and,
in particular, Federico has been appointed director
delegate.
Thermocar, which boasts a long specialization in the transport of
temperature-controlled goods between Europe, Africa, the Middle East,
Pakistan and India, has been collaborating with Messina for decades,
directly controlling the entire cold logistics chain.
The company has a fleet of refrigerated containers (20'
reefer, 20' reefer high cube, 40' reefer high cube Atmosphere
45' reefer high cube palletwide), of vehicles for the
transport of containers, a terminal and a cold room
inside the port of Genoa. The fleet also includes the
Multitemp containers, which through a system of bulkheads and a
remote temperature control, allow you to transport
in the same container goods that require constant temperatures of
different gradation. From the Genoa terminal, the following are controlled and
carried out all operations concerning temperature services
controlled: from the testing, repair and washing of containers, to
storage powered by 45 refrigerator sockets inside the Messina
Terminal in the customs area with the temporary storage warehouse.
The vehicles owned are all equipped with
generator and are lowered to be able to move throughout Europe
high cube container respecting the four meters in height
overall.
"This operation - commented Andrea Gais, president
by Ignazio Messina & C. Spa - reflects a precise strategy of the
our group and to ensure maximum reliability to our
customers, believes that it should oversee as much as possible
to the entire cycle of the goods, from origin to final destination,
providing specialization, experience and qualified presence on the
markets". In addition, it was highlighted that for the
Genoese Group This operation takes on a precise value
strategic not only because the reference market of
Thermocar largely follows the routes of the
navigation of which he is a long-standing customer, but also because
in the investment plan in new full container ships that the
Compagnia Genovese is implementing increasing its capacity
on the reference markets with the aim of completing the cycle
total of the goods, particular attention was paid
reefer transport capacity to destinations
of the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Africa and India.