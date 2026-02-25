In 2025, the Nola freight village handled 2,000 trains

Interporto Campano has announced that in 2025 the Interport of
Nola has recorded a significant increase in the number of trains
moved within the intermodal terminal, reaching
2,000 trains compared to 1,277 in the previous year. Consequently
the number of units has also grown considerably
intermodal transport which marked an increase of +52%.
Furthermore, according to forecasts, a further
growth, with over 3,000 trains and about 100 thousand UTIs handled
overall in the interport terminal.
As regards the traffic of goods by road, the figure was
remained stable also in 2025 at 5.55 million
tons.
The interport company expects further growth
of intermodal traffic: "the completion of RFI's works
on the national network - explained the CEO of
Interporto Campano, Claudio Ricci - will create the conditions for
a sharp increase in traffic. In addition, the development plans of Nola
Business Park, also considering the CIS, leverage
on the opportunity of a territorial promotion tool
as important as the single southern SEZ. The strategy is based on the
growth in light industrial, commercial and
productive activities. There is - he specified - a great demand for
real estate spaces, also linked to the development of e-commerce".
"Our strength - commented the CEO
of Terminal Intermodale Nola (TIN), Lucio Punzo - was the
quality of services and location, as well as the function
of the Nola freight village. In addition to the connections
intermodal roads by road, with Naples and Salerno, we have developed
numerous national intermodal services thanks to the trust of the
operators, starting with GTS (and its CEO
Alessio Mucciaccia), who was the first operator to believe
strongly in the potential and quality of the
Services we offer. And then - specified Punzo - it is fundamental
was the role of commander Gianluigi Aponte in activating trains
MSC on Nola. To these must be added other operators, such as CFI, FHP
group, Multilog and Stante, which operates with Poland".
"With the assumption that the difficulties are reduced
for trains, caused by continuous construction sites on the network due to the
work of the PNRR - continued Punzo - our goal for the
2026 is to plan the offer of other services and
frequencies that would allow us to exceed the threshold of 3,000
trains/year, making the Nola freight village part of the "top
five" of Italian freight terminals by number of trains
"processed". Logistics is evolving - he concluded
- and soon a logistics operator of international importance such as
Kuhne Nagel will be operational in Nola with logistics warehouses for
15 thousand and will give a further boost to intermodality".