In 2025, freight traffic in Sardinia's ports grew by +3.0%

In 2025, with a total of 42.9 million tonnes, the
traffic of goods in the ports of Sardinia recorded a
increase of +3.0% on the previous year, with a decrease of -1.6%
of liquid bulk cargo decreased to 24.0 million tonnes, which
was offset by the +8.3% increase in general cargo
amounted to 14.6 million tonnes and even more from the
increase of +14.1% in dry bulk cargo, which totaled 4.3
million tons. The Port System Authority of the
Mare di Sardegna has announced that container traffic alone,
equal to 274,382 TEUs, a volume that includes combined traffic
lo-lo/ro-ro at the MITO terminal in Cagliari and domestic traffic
of the Grendi and Grimaldi companies), marked a growth of
+33,8%.
The passenger sector has seen 2025 close with a
cruise traffic of 647,527 passengers in transit (-5.3%)
to which are added - specified the Port Authority - 31 thousand passengers at the
disembarkation/embarkation, a home port activity that in 2024 was
absent. In the ferry segment, passengers were
5,421,275 (-2.5%), while passengers on maritime services with the
smaller islands were 1,008,841 (+4.0%).