Merger by incorporation of Degrosolutions into CLS

From next January 1st, following the merger for
incorporation into CLS Logistica Sistemi Spa with effect from the next
31 December, the Degrosolutions brand will operate under the single
CLS brand. Two years ago CLS, which is the company of the
Tesya Group specialized in solutions for the handling of
materials and logistics, had signed a binding agreement for
acquire all the shares of the company
Degrosolutions to which Degrocar had contributed the assets relating to the
Mitsubishi brand trucks.
"This step - commented the CEO of
CLS Spa, Flavio Castelli - aims to strengthen our role as a
Reference partner for high-value intralogistics solutions
added. In addition, service, at the heart of our offer,
allows you to make the most of the Mitsubishi range, from
solutions from warehouse to counterbalanced trucks. With this
strategic transaction we aim to strengthen our path of
growth in the Italian forklift market, putting
resources, tools and skills capable of
raising the standards of productivity, safety and
sustainability".