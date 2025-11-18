In the first nine months of 2025, Circle's production value increased by +80%

The Italian company Circle Spa, a company specialising in the
digitalisation of the port and intermodal logistics sectors,
announced that it had concluded the first nine months of 2025 with a
consolidated value of production of 18.2 million euros, in
growth of +80.0% compared to the same period last year.
In particular, the company has communicated that the turnover
generated by proprietary software products, also offered in
SaaS (Software as a Service) mode on a cloud platform, is
amounted to €6.2 million (+129.1%), while the amount produced by the
from the Milos® federation services was equal to almost two
million (+132.8%).
In addition, Circle specified that the multi-year backlog of the
group at 30 September last year stood at 33.4 million
euro compared to €31 million at 30 June 2025 and €20.1 million at 30 June 2025
September 2024.