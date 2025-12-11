The Livorno Port Center celebrates a decade spent integrating the port with the city
Gariglio (AdSP): In recent years we have managed to create a community climate
Livorno
December 11, 2025
The Port Centers, structures born in Northern Europe through which the
port cities make citizens, students and
visitors the activities that take place within their
ports, often unknown even to those who live a few meters from the
port perimeter, were introduced in Italy, in Genoa, with
an initiative promoted by the provincial authority, then chaired by
Alessandro Repetto, assisted in the project by Riccardo
Degl'Innocenti, and supported by the then president of the Authority
Docker, Giuliano Gallanti. The latter, who died at the beginning of the
2020, was convinced of the need to strengthen the
cooperation between the city and its port and to promote a
harmonious coexistence of port activities in the territories
who host them, and had also brought the initiative to Livorno when
He had assumed the presidency of the Labronic Port Authority.
If in Genoa the Port Center, inaugurated at the end of 2009
(
of 27
November 2009), had lived - initially - high and then many
low, only to end up wickedly swept under the carpet
of the indifference of both local administrations and both, what
even more serious, of the port community, in Livorno
the Port Center is alive and well. Today, in the Old Fortress,
an event is held to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the
Livorno Port Center, during which the president of the Italian Banking Authority
of the Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Davide Gariglio,
and the Director General of the Association Internationale Villes et
Ports (AIVP), Bruno Delsalle, signed the updated Charter of
Port Center which defines a framework of identified missions and
on the basis of which each Port Center develops its own
programme of activities according to history and
socio-economic situation of each city-port.
The Livorno Port Center is a high-tech mini-museum
nestled in the heart of the Old Fortress, a laboratory
multimedia and technological that in these two decades has allowed
students, citizens and tourists, to learn about the history, the functions
of the Labronic port and its professions. Not a simple
multimedia exhibition of the Livorno docks, complete with
touch-screens and sliding screens, but a gym of life
through which to bring citizens closer and closer to the
port reality. "In recent years - he underlined
Gariglio - we have managed to create a community atmosphere. A
thanks to the late Giuliano Gallanti and to those who after him
built and shared every step of this path".
Today at the Old Fortress were also remembered the
activities put in place in recent years by the Port Authority to
promote compatibility between the port and the urban fabric:
the initiatives related to the Open Port project, which for seventeen years
years promotes knowledge of port areas and facilities; the
Thursday of the Port Center, a series of thematic events
ranging from history to port culture in general; the
thematic library built in 2022 in the same building where
the Port Center is located; the educational-exhibition circuit which includes
the exhibition of historic boats at the Warehouse ex
FS groupage; the management of the Old Fortress, of which it is
open to the public, promoting its function as a
hinge between port and city as a fundamental asset of
attraction for tourists and passengers and citizens.
"In a context in which the coexistence of functions
port and urban functions often creates friction and friction - has
underlined Gariglio - it becomes essential to put in place
Virtuous strategies that reconcile development needs
infrastructural with those of urban and environmental quality".
And in this context - he specified - the Port Center is part of the
of a much larger project that has as its purpose
"the creation of a shared path to promote a real
integration between two realities - the port and the
citizens - who have different and sometimes divergent interests".
A positive experience, that of the Port Center, which the Port Authority
Toscana intends to replicate by creating a real network of
Territorial Port Centers: in Piombino, within the CISP-Centro
Integrated Port Services, near the Station
Marittima, suitable spaces have been identified for
the setting up of a new Port Center, while in Portoferraio
another could be born inside the Salt Warehouses,
building being redeveloped which will be used as a
also host the Decentralized Administrative Office of the Port Authority,
Inaugurated in April 2023.
In his speech, the mayor of Livorno, Luca Salvetti,
A heartfelt thanks to the Port Authority for the
work carried out in recent years: "Livorno - he pointed out -
is a city with a port but a city of
port", underlining how the innovative idea of the Port Center
has been able to insert the port into a narrative dimension that has
facilitated integration into the urban fabric.
