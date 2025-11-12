Evergreen orders 14 dual-fuel 14,000 TEU containerships

Taiwan's Evergreen has ordered the construction of 14
14,000 TEU dual-fuel container ships that can be
powered by liquefied natural gas. Seven new ships were
ordered from China's Guangzhou Shipyard International Co. with a
total investment expected between 1.22 and 1.43 billion
and a unit price of between 175 million and 205 million
million dollars. Seven other container carriers of the same type
were commissioned to the South Korean Samsung Heavy Industries
Co. for a total investment and a unit price for each
ship of similar value to that of the order in China. The new units
naval ships will be taken delivery between 2028 and 2030.
The two significant orders follow those issued by the company of
Taiwanese shipping in February for 11 new container ships
from 24,000 TEUs
(
of 13
February 2025).
Also today, Evergreen has placed a number of other orders, in
starting from the one against the Chinese Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy
Industries Co. worth a total of $106.9 million
for the supply of eight ship-to-shore cranes and nine gantry cranes on
vehicles that will be destined for the Colon Container Terminal, the
Taiwanese group terminal in the Panamanian port of Colón.
In addition, the Taiwanese company has issued a number of orders for
the acquisition of new containers. The first is towards
of China's Guangdong Fuwa Equipment Manufacturing Co. and is
relating to 31,150 containers with a total value of 62.6 million
of dollars. The second is against the Chinese Singamas
Management Services Ltd. for the supply of 13,000 containers of the
total value of $34.2 million. Another order is
for China's China International Marine Containers (Group) Co.
(CIMC) and provides for an investment of USD 43.1 million for
buy 20,000 containers. The last is with regard to the
Chinese Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong) Ltd. for
acquire 26,350 containers for a total of $49.8 million.