European Commissioner Tzitzikostas visited the Monfalcone shipyard

The Monfalcone shipyard of the Fincantieri group is
was visited by the European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and
Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, who was welcomed
by the company's CEO and General Manager
shipbuilding, Pierroberto Folgiero, by the general manager of the
Merchant Ships Division, Luigi Matarazzo, and Davide Cucino, SVP
EU & NATO Affairs. The agenda of the visit included a
comparison with Marine Interiors and Fincantieri Ingenium, followed by a
focus on the construction site presented by the director Cristiano Bazzara. The
The delegation then visited the production areas and a ship in
construction.
Fincantieri announced that during the meeting it was
the need to further strengthen the
competitiveness of the European shipbuilding industry, consolidating its
leadership in high value-added ships and recovering segments
strategic ones, in response to Asian competition. It was
also reaffirmed the dual dimension of industry, which is fundamental
for European defence and security, with a particular focus on
Underwater Diving and Infrastructure Protection
Critical. The role of innovation in the transition is also central
sustainable and digital, with a focus on sustainable and digital technologies,
Decarbonisation – including long-term solutions such as hydrogen
and on initiatives in the digital field. In this regard
Commissioner Tzitzikostas announced that 'in the next
EU Maritime Industrial Strategy, which I will present
in early 2026, the European Commission will set out actions
to strengthen competitiveness, resilience, innovation
and the technological leadership of the sector".