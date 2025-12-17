Finland's Mikki Koskinen is the new president of European Shipowners - ECSA
On January 1, he will take over from Karin Orsel
Bruxelles
December 17, 2025
Finland's Mikki Koskinen was elected next
President of the European Shipowners' Association
Shipowners - ECSA, a position he will hold starting from
next January 1st for a two-year term. Koskinen
he will take over from Karin Orsel who has been in office since January
2024. In addition, the Greek Nikolas Veniamis was elected new
Vice-President.
Mikki Koskinen has been CEO of ESL since 2013
Shipping Oy, part of the Aspo Group, and is a member of the board
board of Aspo. Previously he was an administrator
delegate of Meriaura Oy. He was also a member of the board
board of directors of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), member of the
board of directors of Arctia Oy and has been
President of the Finnish Shipowners' Association for the period
2021-2023.
Nikolas Veniamis is CEO of Golden Union Shipping Company
S.A. and Starboard Shipping & Trading. He is secretary of the
board of directors of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) and is a member of the
of the boards of the Hellenic War Risks and the West of England P&I Club.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher