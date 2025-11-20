The procedure to request access to the third year of the Sea Modal Shift contribution has been activated

It has been published on the institutional page of the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport: the decree
Directorial Decree no. 222 of 18 November 2025 which illustrates the procedures
to request access to the third year 2025-2026 of the
Sea Modal Shift contribution, the incentive provided by the ministry and
aimed at improving and optimizing the intermodal chain
supporting combined road-sea transport. The subjects
beneficiaries are individual road haulage companies for third parties,
also constituted in the form of groupings, temporary or
permanent vehicles, which embark vehicles and/or crates on ro-ro and ro-pax ships
mobile vehicles, accompanied or not by their drivers. They are incentivized
all maritime routes listed in Regulation No 166/2023,
in addition to the routes that will be highlighted by the companies
applicants for the contribution at the time of application. The incentive
granted to individual beneficiaries provides for a maximum contribution
payable equal to 30 euro cents for each unit
vehicle on board, multiplied by the road kilometres avoided
on the national road network.
The request for access to the contribution must be submitted no later than
after 12.00 noon on 17 December. The contributions are
intended to cover maritime transport services carried out in the
period between 6 December 2025 and 5 December 2026.