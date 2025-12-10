Costa Cruises is experimenting with the use of electric trucks to supply ships in the ports of Genoa and Savona

Costa Cruises, together with LC3 Trasporti, a leading Umbrian company
in sustainable transport at national and European level, and Costa
Cruises, has launched an experiment that involves the use in
ports of Genoa and Savona of electric trucks for the activities
supply under ship. The test, conducted in October,
given the use of heavy-duty electric vehicles with
more than 40 tonnes that allow for zero emissions
for fully electrified routes. The results achieved
have led to the decision to continue the collaboration also
in 2026, with the intention of increasing the use of
Electric. The aim is to gradually integrate the solutions
with zero emissions with those already in use with bio-LNG, used
on medium-long routes in Italy and Europe, to maximise the
reduction of environmental impact in the various operating areas.