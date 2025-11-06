The EU Parliament and Council have reached an agreement on the calculation of greenhouse gas emissions from transport
Facilitations are provided for small and medium-sized enterprises
Bruxelles
November 6, 2025
Yesterday, the Parliament and the Council of the European Union
reached a preliminary agreement on CountEmissionsEU, the proposal
to define a single methodology for the calculation of carbon emissions
greenhouse gases produced by transport services based on a
internationally recognized methodology (UNI EN EN ISO
14083:2023). The new rules envisaged will not oblige companies to
transport to calculate its greenhouse gas emissions. However
if they choose to do so, for example for reporting purposes,
contractual or marketing policies, or when required by other regulations
will be required to apply the common EU methodology.
It is envisaged that the fundamental principle underlying the
methodology and the counting of emissions from the use of
means and the supply of energy during the operations of
and, to improve the accuracy of the counting, the agreement
prioritizes the use of primary data over predictions or
greenhouse gas emission predefined values, providing the
incentives to operators who will directly measure the
own emissions.
The aim of the new rules is also to facilitate the
Comparison of the environmental performance of the different modes
across the EU.
To reduce the administrative and financial burden on the
companies, in particular for small and medium-sized enterprises, the agreement
provides for the commitment of the European Commission to develop, by
four years, a simple and free public calculation tool,
accompanied by an instruction manual. In addition, the Commission, with
with the support of the European Environment Agency, will set up two
free public databases for emissions data. The
larger companies will have to verify their data, while
smaller companies will be exempt.
If the agreement recognises that the current methodology does not cover
greenhouse gas emissions over the entire life cycle of
transport services, it was agreed that, within four
years after the entry into force of the new rules, the Commission
consider extending the methodology
life-cycle emissions, such as those resulting from the
production of vehicles, energy production,
maintenance, use and end-of-life of the vehicles, once they have been given
and progress at international level will allow this.
Following the preliminary agreement, Parliament will soon be able to
and the Council will have to formally adopt the regulation that
will enter into force 20 days after publication in the
Official Journal of the EU.
"The new rules - explained the rapporteur of the
Parliament's Transport Committee, Norbert Lins - will make it easier to
It is easy for companies to accurately communicate their
greenhouse gas emissions. The agreement includes specific incentives for
small and medium-sized enterprises to apply the ISO standard
without being burdened with excessive administrative burdens. SMEs - has
Lins specified - will also have access to a calculation tool
free of charge, which will facilitate participation in a better
measurement of greenhouse gases, even when they choose to use data
Primary. In addition, the life cycle assessment will remain
on the table in the near future, demonstrating the development and
of the ongoing reflection in this area. This evaluation
will further improve the solidity and
transparency of emissions calculations as the framework evolves
regulatory framework".
"CountEmissionsEU - commented the European Commissioner
to Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas - offers
the clarity our transport sector needs to
increase efficiency and concretely reduce emissions.
Using a single methodology and offering tools to companies,
We enable informed choices in all ways of
transport. This helps travelers, shippers, buyers, and
public procurers to take decisions on reduction
and supports companies in improving carbon emissions
of their operational services".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher