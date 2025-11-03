The National Maritime Fund has organized a meeting with the ITS Mare and the maritime training centers

The National Maritime Fund (FNM) has organized for the
next December 3 from 11.00 to 15.00, at the headquarters of
Confitarma in Rome, a meeting with the ITS Mare network and the
maritime training centres during which -
President Angelo D'Amato anticipated - "We will discuss
on the methods of delivery of training, on the
funding opportunities, on the best practices that the
Sea ITS and STCW Training Centers are developing,
on the tools and initiatives that the FNM can put in place
field, with a view to increasingly enhancing the
training of officer cadets and to promote in young people a
knowledge of the professional opportunities that the sector
shipping can offer".
"It will be - added the prosecutor Alessandro
Ferrari - a moment of comparison also on the project of
digitization of the master data of maritime workers that is
developing the MIT General Management led by Patrizia Scarchilli
and which has, among its various objectives, also that of creating interactions
with the world of training and certification, to provide
shipping companies and seafarers who are increasingly
job opportunities". In fact, we will have - he specified
- the possibility of discussing it together with companies
representatives of Assarmatori and Confitarma also with the Institutions
of reference, such as the Directorate General for the Sea, the
Maritime and Inland Waterway Transport, the Command
General Harbour Masters and R.A.M..