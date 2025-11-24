The trial against Damen for alleged corruption and violation of sanctions starts today

A preliminary hearing is scheduled today for the
investigation that led the Attorney General's Office last spring
of the Netherlands to prosecute the Damen shipbuilding companies
Shipyards Gorinchem and Damen Naval Shipyards for corruption,
Counterfeiting and money laundering in connection with the sale of ships
abroad, with the first company also accused of
violation of the Law on Penalties Imposed in Response to the
war between Russia and Ukraine.
The corruption investigation against Damen Naval Shipyards
covers the period between 2006 and January 2017 and is
focused on paying commissions to agents used to
sell ships abroad that are deemed to be excessively high, and
would entail the risk of covering bribes paid to officials
of the nations with which commercial relations were maintained. The
Prosecutor's Office also disputes the preparation of false documentation
to cover these payments and frustrate controls.
Damen expressed disappointment for the long prolongation of this
investigation and announced that it plans a legal battle
in which he will finally have the opportunity
to clarify the groundlessness of the suspicions of the Public Prosecutor's Office. The company has
specified that a preliminary hearing will also be held today
for a legal dispute, that of the delivery of cranes to Russia
in the first half of 2022, which is a
completely separate.