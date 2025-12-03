Original news Cedute for 229,9 million euros the five ships put on sale from Moby

The single lot consisting of five ferries of the Moby navigation company placed on sale on the Fallco Aste portal of the Avacos group was awarded to a buyer who yesterday presented an offer of value equal to the auction price of 229,9 million euros(
of 6 November
2025). The cession is aimed to incamera the resources in order to reimburse the financing of 243 million euros provided to the company from the SAS - Shipping Agencies Services of the MSC group, as previewed from the engagements assumed to archive the investigation started from the Authority Guarantor of the Competition and the Market(
of 18 November
2024 and 24 October
2025).