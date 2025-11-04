ESPO has presented its new annual environmental report

On the occasion of the "GreenPort" congress, held in the
A few days ago in Valletta, the European Ports Association held a meeting in
presented "EcoPortsinSights 2025", its own report
which is carried out as part of the
of the EcoPorts initiative designed to promote sustainability
in European ports. The European Sea Ports report
Since 1993, the Organisation has presented the top ten
environmental priorities of ports, a list that sheds light on the
environmental challenges facing European ports and which,
with regard to 2025, for the fourth consecutive year, sees the first
climate change as a major concern
for European ports. In addition to climate change,
Other key industry priorities include quality
and energy efficiency. From 2019 these three priorities
were found to be the main environmental concerns for the
harbours.