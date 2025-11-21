A preventive seizure of over 100 million euros has been ordered against Liberty Lines

The financiers of the Trapani Provincial Command carried out a
preventive seizure decree ordered urgently by the Public Prosecutor's Office
of the Republic of Trapani for over 100 million euros as well as
from the entire company compendium and the shares of the
Liberty Lines shipping company what profit - announced
the Guardia di Finanza - of the crimes of fraud against the State,
corruption and fraud in the performance of a public service
hypothesized with regard to subjects attributable to the governance
of the company, its shareholder structure and its managers and
Executives. In particular, the shipping company is
accused of having unduly increased its
profits by collecting large contributions from the State despite the
failure to comply with the conditions of carriage contemplated by the
public contract stipulated, with particular reference to the
procedures and safety protocols required by law.
With the seizure, the Public Prosecutor's Office of Trapani, held
complexity, strategic and
public relevance of the company's activities at the service of
of the community, appointed a board of directors
judicial, composed of three members (two chartered accountants and a
lawyer), in order to restore the conditions of legality
and, at the same time, guarantee and ensure the continuity of
and the public service connecting the smaller islands,
balanced by the essential safety needs of the
passengers, as well as the full protection of employment levels.