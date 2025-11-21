A preventive seizure of over 100 million euros has been ordered against Liberty Lines

- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail

VAT number: 03532950106

Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court

Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio

No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher