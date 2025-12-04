ONE appoints a new agency in Albania

Ocean Network Express (Europe) Ltd. has appointed Centralog
Albania Sh.P.K. as its official agency in Albania with
the goal of making the shipping company
containerized Ocean Network Express (ONE) in Singapore one step
significant in strengthening its presence in the Adriatic and
in support of the growing demand in the Balkan region.
Centralog Albania, headquartered in Durres, is a joint venture of
newly created specifically to represent ONE in
Albania and was set up by Centralog, the Albania Agency,
trust of ONE in Koper, Slovenia, and Shega Trans, one of the
of the leading logistics service providers in Albania with over
Two decades of experience in shipping services, representation
shipping agencies, customs brokerage, warehousing,
distribution, container storage services and inland transport
through its own fleet of trucks.