In the July-September quarter, freight traffic in Croatian ports decreased by -4.4%

In the third quarter of this year, Croatian ports
5.57 million tons of goods handled, with a decrease of
-4.4% over the same period of 2024, of which 4.24 million
tons of cargo at unloading (-4.9%) and 1.32 million
tons at embarkation (-3.0%). The overall reduction in
traffic was determined by the decrease in the volumes of
liquid bulk and solid bulk that were found to be equal to
respectively to 2.83 million tons (-4.0%) and 966 thousand
tons (-30.5%). Containerized goods are growing sharply with
1.31 million tons (+22.1%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 144,484 TEUs (+18.2%), so
such as rolling stock with 71 thousand tons (+22.7%) and other goods
miscellaneous with 386 thousand tons (+9.3%).
In the period July-September 2025, passenger traffic
of scheduled maritime services in Croatian ports is
17.43 million people (-1.5%) and that of cruise passengers
of 761 thousand people (+7.8%).
In the first nine months of 2025, total freight traffic
amounted to 15.82 million tonnes (-0.8%), of which
8.00 million tonnes of liquid bulk (+10.7%), 2.86 million tonnes
tonnes of dry bulk (-35.5%), 3.71 million tonnes
of container loads (+19.8%) made by handling 398,891 TEUs
(+18.6%), 165 thousand tons of rolling stock (+9.5%) and 1.08 million tons of
tonnes of other conventional goods (+4.8%). Passengers in the
scheduled services were 30.04 million (-0.2%) and cruise passengers
1.26 million (+6.4%).