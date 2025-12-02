Fincantieri, signed a memorandum of understanding on the production model and procurement
A step forward - underline Fim, Fiom and Uilm - for the regulation and control of the supply chain system
Roma/Trieste
December 2, 2025
Fincantieri, Fim, Fiom and Uilm and the unitary national executive
have signed a protocol for the management of contracts
extended to all the offices of the shipbuilding company, agreement -
underlined the trade unions - which "marks a
step forward for the regulation and control of the
related industries, for the protection of employment and its
enhancement. It gives continuity to what is defined in the
agreements of 2016 and 2021".
"The signed agreement - explained Fim, Fiom and Uilm
in a note - first of all provides for the commitment of Fincantieri not to
resorting to cascading subcontracting, the limitation to activities
core of shipbuilding with the aim of simplifying and
reduce, over time, their use, foster partnership relationships
between companies for the continuity of the presence of workers with
consequent maintenance of professional skills. Are
Prior meetings with workers' representatives are planned in the
cases of contract change, aimed at the continuity of the
employment relationships and contracts applied, which must be
those relating to industry and signed by the
most representative at national level".
"They have been established - continues the union note -
monitoring at site level and at national level, with
the establishment of a company-union commission, to analyse
improvement projects and initiatives, in particular to protect
and qualify workers involved in a supply chain that sees
about 2,000 companies involved. The checks will concern the subjects
concerning compliance with working hours, remuneration, health
and safety also through dedicated meetings with the
new procurement workers also to verify what is already
provided for by the regulations specifically the related training in
matter. It will also be possible, through meetings
dedicated activities, monitor compliance with on-site attendance and
working hours with the introduction of blockades at turnstiles in the event of
failure to comply with the minimum 11 hours of detachment between a day of
and subsequent work and electronic detection systems
of working hours. This is also a step
fundamental claimed for some time by Fim Fiom Uilm and the RSUs".
"These initiatives - recalled Fim, Fiom and Uilm -
add to those already defined by the shipbuilding group with
protocols signed with the Guardia di Finanza, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Interni and the association of Labour Consultants for the control
of the regularity of contributions, taxes and in the field of
legality. The agreement reached is of a particular nature
importance due to the significant growth forecast
production capacity and production activities
Fincantieri with a backlog of over 60 billion and deliveries
until 2036. There is a specific chapter in the agreement
called Social Integration, which consolidates support actions
for the workers of the contracting companies for the almost
all foreigners. The "Counters of
Cultural mediation" activated through specific protocols
signed and/or shared with local institutions and
local trade unions and the RSUs, counters for
the completion of administrative procedures and the promotion of courses
with the aim of promoting inclusion in the
local communities".
"It is - the unions pointed out - a great
a result that makes the RSU delegates even more responsible
Fim Fiom Uilm of the construction sites. Their work will be valuable and
essential in order to create a true integration starting from the
compliance with contractual and legal regulations. Now we expect
that the local institutions, affected by the presence of the construction sites,
adopt initiatives in the field of infrastructure and in the field of
social integration to support the industrial growth of
Fincantieri".
Fincantieri remarked that the Memorandum of Understanding on the Model
Production and Supply Chain Procurement System represents "a
result of strategic importance, at the end of a
launched at the beginning of 2025, which consolidates a regulatory framework
advanced, capable of supporting the development of the production model
of the group to a concrete improvement in working conditions in
Legal, Safety, Security, and Inclusion
social". "The protocol - specified the company -
enhances Fincantieri's initiatives aimed at reducing mismatches
through recruiting programs and employment processes
technological innovation. At the same time, it sets a framework
that accompanies the evolution of the satellite industry thanks to the
simplification of the procurement system, the strengthening of
checks and improvement of the control system. At it
Agreements with ASSE.CO., the Protocol
framework with the Ministry of the Interior and the agreement with the Guardia di
Finance. The agreement also strengthens the integration and integration measures
social protection through the strengthening of the instruments
dedicated to contract workers, such as cultural mediation or
Italian language courses. On the health and safety front, the
protocol consolidates the initiatives of the Plan for the Strengthening of
Safety».
