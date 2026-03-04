Explosions and a fire on a Russian ship that sank near Libya

A Russian liquefied natural gas vessel, the Arctic
Metagaz
, sank about 130 nautical miles north
of the Libyan port of Sirte after it had caught fire as a result of
some explosions whose cause is still unknown. The accident,
attributed by the Russian Ministry of Transport to Ukrainian naval drones,
has also raised alarms for the possible extension to the
of the ongoing war crisis in the Middle East.
The Libyan Ports & Maritime Transport Authority explained
that the ship, carrying a cargo of 62,000 tons of gas
liquefied natural natural flux, was from Murmansk, Russia, and
to Port Said, Egypt, and launched a request for
received last night from the operations room of the
Libyan Search and Rescue followed by sudden explosions in
that caused a large fire and then the sinking
of the ship whose wreckage is located within the search area
and Libyan rescue. A cargo ship, the closest to the place
incident, was sent to provide assistance and
rescued all 30 crew members including no
were seriously injured.
The Libyan Ports & Maritime Transport Authority has therefore
urged ships in transit to avoid the area where the
Russian unit sunk due to the potential presence of debris
whose size and depth have not yet been
determined. He also expressed concern about the possibility of
of leaks of flammable or polluting materials from tanks
of the ship that could pose a threat to the
maritime navigation and the marine environment of the area.
Specified that the cause of the explosions that preceded
The fire remains unknown, the Libyan Authority recalled that in
mid-December, a Russian oil tanker had been attacked by
Drones off the Libyan coast, an attack that had been claimed
from Ukraine.