Viking orders two new expedition cruise ships from Fincantieri and sets an option for two ocean-going ships

The U.S. company Viking has ordered Fincantieri to
Construction of two expedition cruise ships and the two companies
also signed an agreement for an option on two ships
oceanic ones. The Italian shipbuilding company has announced that the
agreements have a total value of more than two billion
euro.
The two expedition cruise ships, with deliveries scheduled for
2030 and in 2031, they will be twins of Viking Octantis and Viking
Polaris, both made by Vard, a Norwegian subsidiary
of Fincantieri, and delivered in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
The new units will be delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard in
Palermo and will support Viking's expansion into the dedicated market
exploration in polar areas and more remote regions.
Each expedition ship will be able to accommodate 378 guests in
189 cabins and will be certified "Polar Class 6" for
operate safely in the polar regions. Designed to sail
in remote areas and along the St. Lawrence River, will offer
superior manoeuvrability and stability even in
rough sea conditions. Key features include
the vertical bow, while the reinforced hulls for the
will ensure safe navigation in extreme environments. The
U-tank stabilizers will significantly reduce the roll of the ship
even at reduced speed. The ships are designed by the
the same architects and engineers who signed the ocean-going fleet
by Viking, combining the elegance of Scandinavian design,
public collections and areas added specifically for the particular
Expedition type of trip.
The two options for ocean cruise ships, both with
Delivery scheduled for 2034, will be included in the upper segment
premium and will follow the same design philosophy and standards
technicians of the units already built by Fincantieri or
currently under construction in the group's Italian shipyards. With a
gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons and a capacity of 998
passengers in 499 cabins, will comply with the latest
environmental and navigation regulations and will be equipped with
state-of-the-art security.
The Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri,
Pierroberto Folgiero, highlighted that "the decision of
building these units in Palermo further strengthens the
role of the shipyard as a production hub fully integrated into the
Italian industrial system, confirming the path of
structural growth undertaken in recent years".