Filt Cgil, meeting on the importance of Article 17 of Law 84/94

The Active of the executives and delegates of the ports of the Filt Cgil has
organized for tomorrow starting at 10.30 am in Rome, at the
Frentani Congress Centre, a meeting entitled "Work
port, common good. The importance of Article 17 as a
an opportunity to reflect on the importance of Article 17 of the
Law 84/94 and to present a series of initiatives that will be
organized by Filt on port work. The Active, chaired by
Angelo Manicone, coordinator of the ports and maritime department, will be
opened by the introductory report of the national secretary Eugenio
Permanent and will be concluded by the secretary general Stefano
Malorgio.
Program
|
Relazione introduttiva
Eugenio Stanziale (Segretario
Nazionale Filt Cgil)
|
Analisi di settore
Andrea Appetecchia (Responsabile
Osservatorio Logistica e Trasporto merci ISFORT)
|
Seguono contributi di:
Antonio Benvenuti (Console
della CULMV P. Batini) Genova
Francesco Mariani (Presidente
Alpt) Trieste
Luca Grilli (Presidente CPR) Ravenna
|
Interventi di:
Mauro Piazza (Presidente Nuova CPL)
Venezia
Patrizio Scilipoti (Presidente CPC)
Civitavecchia
Vincenzo D'Agostino (Presidente CPS Flavio Gioia)
Salerno
|
Conclusioni
Stefano Malorgio (Segretario Generale
Filt Cgil)
|
Presiede
Angelo Manicone (Coordinatore Dipartimento
Porti e Marittimi Filt Cgil nazionale)