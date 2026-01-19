In the fourth quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Venice grew by +13.5%
In the whole year, an increase of +4.9% was recorded
Venezia
January 19, 2026
Last year, the port of Venice handled 25.3 million
of tons of goods, with a growth of +4.9% over 2024 to which it
the increase of +13.5% in the
only in the fourth quarter of 2025 when 6.9
million tonnes compared to less than 6.1 million tonnes in the last
quarter of the previous year.
In particular, in the period October-December 2025
There was a marked increase in the volumes of miscellaneous and
dry bulk cargo. In the first sector, traffic was
of 2.8 million tonnes (+16.1%), of which 1.5 million tonnes
tons of containerized goods (+22.7%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 144,381 TEUs (+15.3%), 590 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+3.5%) and 696 thousand tons of other goods
miscellaneous (+14.7%). In the dry bulk sector, the total was
almost 2.4 million tons, with a sharp increase in
+24.1% driven by growth in product volumes
metallurgical (761 thousand tons, +115.5%), minerals and materials
construction (706 thousand tons, +29.3%), chemicals (50 thousand
tons, +46.3%) and other miscellaneous goods (136 thousand tons,
+41.2%) against reductions in the volumes of feed, fodder and seeds
oily (375 thousand tons, -23.8%), cereals (253 thousand tons,
-8.6%) and coal (99 thousand tons, -17.3%). Liquid bulk
on the other hand, they fell by -1.6% to 1.7 million tons, of which 1.5 million
million tonnes of refined petroleum products (-1.5%),
182 thousand tons of chemicals (-22.0%) and 91 thousand tons
of other loads (+103.0%).
In the third quarter of last year, cruise passengers in the port of
Venice were 83 thousand (+0.5%), of which 74 thousand at disembarkation-boarding
(+2.5%) and over 8 thousand in transit (-13.8%). Passengers in the
ferries were 14 thousand (+16.9%).
In the whole of 2025, the Venetian port of call handled 25.3
million tons of goods, with an increase of +4.9%
on the previous year. Miscellaneous goods amounted to 10.5 million
of tonnes (+8.4%), including 5.6 million tonnes of cargo in
containers (+15.4%) totalled with container handling
equal to 532,762 TEUs (+11.2%), 2.4 million tons of rolling stock
(+0.7%) and 2.6 million tons of other miscellaneous goods (+2.0%).
The annual increase in dry bulk cargo is also noticeable
amounted to 7.8 million tonnes (+6.9%), of which 2.4 million tonnes
tonnes of minerals and building materials (+23.1%), 2.0
million tonnes of metallurgical products (+2.7%), 1.5 million tonnes
tons of feed, fodder and oilseeds (-6.4%), 688 thousand
tons of cereals (+42.5%), 368 thousand tons of coal
(-41.9%), 210 thousand tons of chemicals (+19.0%) and 565 thousand tons of chemicals
tons of other dry bulk (+32.9%). Liquid bulk is
amounted to 7.0 million tonnes (-1.9%), of which 5.7 million tonnes
tonnes of refined petroleum products (-1.0%), 981 thousand
tons of chemicals (-9.2%) and 341 thousand tons of other
liquid bulk (+5.0%).
Last year, cruise traffic was
584 thousand passengers (+6.7%), of which 520 thousand at disembarkation-boarding
(+6.9%) and 64 thousand in transit (+4.9%).
In the whole of 2025, the port of Chioggia, also administered
by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Northern, it handled 901 thousand tons of goods
(+10.7%), of which 406 thousand tons of miscellaneous goods (+49.9%) and 494 thousand tons
tons of dry bulk (-9.0%), of which 336 thousand tons of
minerals and building materials (+3.3%), 62 thousand tons of
chemical products (-27.0%), 20 thousand tons of products
metallurgical (-32.6%), 18 thousand tons of feed, fodder and seeds
(-32.4%) and 54 thousand tons of other dry bulk
(-21,8%).
