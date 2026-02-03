Kuehne+Nagel is expanding the area in CargoCity South at Frankfurt Airport

The Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel strengthens its
presence in the air cargo segment by leasing an area of 7,600
square meters in CargoCity South at Frankfurt Airport.
According to forecasts, the new structure will be completed and
taken over at the end of 2028 and will have 16 gates and
loading docks for trucks. With the new investment
Kuehne+Nagel will increase its
area used by the company in CargoCity South
of the German airport.
Last year at Frankfurt airport,
2.07 million tons of goods and mail handled, with a
increase of +1.1% over 2024.