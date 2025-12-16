Assiterminal reports an assault on a worker at the Vado Gateway terminal.

The Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) has
denounced that during the demonstration held yesterday in the
port of Vado Ligure, following the declaration of a strike by
part of the Filt-Cgil, there was an attack on a
Vado Gateway terminal worker. Assiterminal condemned
the incident and expressed his closeness to the worker, the company and
to all those workers "to whom - underlined the association
- the right to express
or not one's dissent, within civil behavior,
respecting the ideas and choices of others. It is not tolerable - he
highlighted Assiterminal - that similar episodes will happen and we trust
in the work of the police and the judiciary".
On the merits of the strike, Assiterminal specified that, as
already previously affirmed also during the attempted
start of the cooling procedure in the Supervisory Authority
Port System on 5 December, reiterated that "the
recourse to the institution of part-time work is provided for and regulated
in the CCNL of port workers and that, in the face of the commitment of
a company to use a contractual instrument to create work
and support development, the use of certain forms of manifestation
remains difficult to understand".