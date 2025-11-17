APM Terminals will build and operate the Laldia Container Terminal at the Port of Chittagong

Today the Chittagong Port Authority signed with the company
terminal operator APM Terminals and QNS Container Services
of Dhaka the 30-year concession contract for the
design, financing, construction and operation of the new
Laldia Container Terminal (LCT) Port Container Terminal (LCT)
Bangladeshi Chittagong
2024). It is expected that during the course of the contract, the
duration can be extended on the basis of key performance
indicator, more than 550 million dollars will be invested, a figure
which makes this initiative the most important partnership
public-private sector in Bangladesh.
The new deep-water container terminal will allow
to accommodate container holders up to a capacity of 6,000
TEUs compared to ships up to 2,800 TEUs that can currently
Climb the Bangladeshi port. The LCT terminal will have a
annual traffic capacity of over 800,000 TEUs
will increase the current capacity of the port by +44%.