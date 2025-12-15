Saturday, the day of the Republic Day of Malta,
the CEO of the Italian shipping group Grimaldi,
Emanuele Grimaldi, has been appointed honorary member
of the National Order of Merit of Malta. The ceremony of
investiture took place in the Hall of the Grand Council at
the Presidential Palace in Valletta. The National Order of the
Merit pays tribute to personalities who stand out in
different areas of activity. Appointments are made by the
President of the Republic of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, on
written proposal by the Prime Minister, Robert Abela. While the
Maltese citizens may be appointed members of the Order,
The honour of honorary member is reserved for citizens
foreigners who have distinguished themselves for their service in the
promotion and strengthening of international relations, or
have deserved the respect and gratitude of the people of the islands
Maltese.
Among his international assignments, including that from 2022 of
President of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Emanuele
Grimaldi is one of the founders of Malta International
Shipowners' Association (MISA), of which he holds the position of
Vice-President since its establishment. "Malta - he said
declared Grimaldi on the occasion of the presentation of the award -
It holds a special place in the history and future of the Group
Grimaldi: a country that is not just a maritime hub
strategic in the heart of the Mediterranean, but also a long-standing partner
data in our path of growth, innovation and sustainability".
The Grimaldi Group operates maritime services connecting
Malta regularly with the main Italian ports, including Genoa,
Livorno, Catania and Salerno, for the transport of cars, vans,
trucks and other rolling goods. In addition, through
transshipment, the group extends the scope of these direct routes,
ensuring connections with all regions of the world in which it operates.
The Grimaldi Group's presence in Malta includes a wide range of
services, including Malta Motorways of the Seas Ltd - company
controlled with headquarters in Valletta chaired by Emanuele himself
Grimaldi - for naval property; Malta Shipbrokers
International Ltd for ship brokerage; and Grimaldi Marine
Partners Ltd for crew management. Maltese operations
of the group are supported by the consolidated port agents and
local commercial vessels, Sullivan Maritime Ltd. Twelve Group Vessels -
all those owned by Malta Motorways of the Seas and
some of those operated by Atlantic Container Line, another company
of the Grimaldi group - fly the Maltese flag. In addition, since 2006
Malta Motorways of the Seas partners with MCAST - Maritime
Institute, supporting Maltese cadets on their journey to
training as officers, through embarkation both on their own
ships and on other units of the group's fleet. In addition,
a recent memorandum of agreement signed with MaritimeMT, one of the
Malta's leading maritime training institutions, aims to
strengthen Malta's role as a maritime hub and support the
new generations of seafarers. Finally, Malta Motorways of the Seas
is further expanding its local presence through the
Establishment of an ISM (International Safety
management), the recruitment of Maltese professionals and the
strengthening of port logistics and waste management services
crews.